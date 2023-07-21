Open Menu

Devotees Continue Visiting Shrine Of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A large number of devotees from all over the country on Friday visited shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman on the second day of Muharram here on Friday.

The Auqaf Department has made elaborated arrangements of 'Langar' for the devotees, official source told APP.

Spiritual gatherings were being held in the premises of the shrine, which were attended by the local and other cities' devotees.

On the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister the expansion, restoration and beautification of the shrine would be completed in the shortest possible time, he informed.

Meanwhile, during Muharram, devotees would be allowed to visit the shrine except some sections due to construction work, he said, adding the best quality work within shortest time would be ensured after consultation with the authorities concerned.

