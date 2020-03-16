Devotees given best facilities in isolation blocks: Commissioner

Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadique Monday said that the government has provided best possible facilities to pilgrims, who returned from Iran, at different isolation blocks in the district

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadique Monday said that the government has provided best possible facilities to pilgrims, who returned from Iran, at different isolation blocks in the district.

In a statement, he said that the devotees will have to stay in the isolation blocks for 14 days and undergo coronavirus tests.

He informed that devotees including kids, women , old and young persons were provided home-like facilities by the government.

He said that the doctors were getting samples of pilgrims three times a days and five suspected cases were referred to Indus hospital Muzaffargarh in this regard.