Devotees of Imam Hussain bring procession, Zuljinah at 9th Muharram

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The devotees Monday brought main processions from imambargahs across the country to observe 9th of Muharram with religious fervor and sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

Different Taazia (mourning processions) and Zuljinah processions had been carried out in different of the country today in the memory of martyrs of Karbala. Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In the Federal capital main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and concluded at the same place after passing through the traditional routes. However, a large number of mourners had participated in the procession.

In order to maintain law and order situation, mobile network service was suspended.

Islamabad Administration has also imposed Section 144 in the city to maintain peace and sectarian harmony.

There was complete ban on gathering of five or four people except majalis and processions whereas pillion riding was also prohibited in the federal capital.

DIG operation Waqar Uddin Syed was monitoring the security arrangements through safe city cameras and aerial surveillance.

In Peshawar, the main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinah' of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies.

The participants of the procession were reciting 'Nauhas' to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The Azadars had passed through specified route including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawara Chowk and would offer Zohar and Asar prayers near Fawara Chowk.

Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Moreover, all the 'Alm and Zuljinah' processions of 9th Muharramul Haram were peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged districts in strict security arrangements by law enforcement agencies and police.

The mourning processions of 9th Muharramul Haram also concluded peacefully in most sensitive districts of Peshawar, DI Khan and Hangu with no untoward incident reported so far. Police, Quick Response Force (QRF), Elite Force and other law enforcing agencies were deployed on procession routes to ward off any mishaps.

More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in Peshawar for security of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' processions.

The provincial government has made foolproof security measures in most sensitive districts of DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency's city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura Muharram.

In Sialkot a total of 334 Tazia, Alm and Zuljinnah processions were to be carried out on 9th and 10th Muharram in the district, which would pass through their traditional routes. The CCTV cameras had been installed in and around the Imambargahs and on the routes of Muharram processions to ensure security. As many as 1258 Majalis would be held in different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on Ashura.

Around 77 Majalis-e-Aza were held on 9th Moharam-ul-Haram besides 30 processions taken out in Bhawalpur. According to a report issued by the district police, a total of 70 Majalis were held on 8th Muharam-ul-Haram and 31 processions were taken out. Only one irregularity was reported from Musafirkhana area where a Majlis ended after the allotted time.