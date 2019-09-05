Devotees throng to cross Bahishti Darwaza at Pakpatan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The great ritual of opening the "Bahishti Darwaza" to be performed by the shrine's Sajjada Nasheen after Maghrib prayer on Thursday in Pakpatan as the 777th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued peacefully here.

According to a private news channel the devotees from across the globe participated in the Urs celebrations, around one million devotees and visitors tried to pass through the Bahishti Darwaza every year.

The source further mentioned that heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies was deployed in the city to provide fool-proof security and to maintain peace during the Urs, adding the shrine caretakers continued the tradition of providing food to the pilgrims.