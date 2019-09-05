UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Devotees Throng To Cross Bahishti Darwaza At Pakpatan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Devotees throng to cross Bahishti Darwaza at Pakpatan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The great ritual of opening the "Bahishti Darwaza" to be performed by the shrine's Sajjada Nasheen after Maghrib prayer on Thursday in Pakpatan as the 777th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued peacefully here.

According to a private news channel the devotees from across the globe participated in the Urs celebrations, around one million devotees and visitors tried to pass through the Bahishti Darwaza every year.

The source further mentioned that heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies was deployed in the city to provide fool-proof security and to maintain peace during the Urs, adding the shrine caretakers continued the tradition of providing food to the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Prayer From Million

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

10 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.