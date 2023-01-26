UrduPoint.com

Dewa Academy's Educational Services For Hearing, Speech Impaired Children Exemplary: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday said Dewa Academy was providing exemplary educational services for hearing and speech impaired children.

At the invitation of Sindh Governor, the children of Dewa Academy visited the Governor House, here.

The Governor of Sindh had lunch with the special children of the academy. They also asked questions from the Governor by sign language.

The Governor said the visit of the children at the Governor House was a matter of honor for him.

