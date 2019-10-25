UrduPoint.com
Dewali Festival Celebrated With Zeal And Zest

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

Dewali, a colourful Hindu festival was celebrated here by minority community members at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Dewali, a colourful Hindu festival was celebrated here by minority community members at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday with enthusiasm.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony arranged the festival as a goodwill gesture with minorities. Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Jehangir was the chief guest.

The festival celebrations started with the Parathna of Pandit Ashok Pani.

The participants prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony of the country.

The groups of Hindu devotees from Kohat and Karachi presented 'Arthi and Bajan' on the occasion.They also presented traditional folk dances.

Jehangir Saghir group, the first Hindu band of Pakistan also performed and played National Anthem.

Pandit Channa Lal highlighted the history and philosophy for celebrating the Diwali festival.

Diwali, being celebrated on Sunday (October 27) the popular festivals of Hinduism, symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The members of Hindu community including women, children and elderly joined the festival with religious fervour.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a PTI, MNA, Pandit Channa Lal and officers of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony attended the festival.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said Diwali gives the message of Interfaith harmony to celebrate religious festivals collectively.

He said religion must not be linked with terrorism.

Congratulating the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, Parliamentary Secretary Aftab Jehangir said the government officially organize these events to promote interfaith and harmony in the country. All minorities including Hindu community were enjoying complete religious freedom in the country, he added.

