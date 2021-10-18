UrduPoint.com

Dewan Of Junagadh Lauds Govt For Celebrating Eid Milad Un Nabi In Befitting Manner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Dewan of Junagadh lauds govt for celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner

Dewan of Junagadh and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Monday lauded the Federal government for celebrating Eid-Milad-un-Nabi in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Dewan of Junagadh and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Monday lauded the Federal government for celebrating Eid-Milad-un-Nabi in a befitting manner.

The steps taken by the government was playing an important role in raising awareness of Sira-un-Nabi (SAWW) at the public level, he said in his message in connection to Eid-Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated across the country on October 19(tomorrow).

"We have to make the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) an integral part of our practical lives. In the entire history of islam, Sirat-un-Nabi (SAW) remained the most read and researched topic," he added.

Dewan of Junagadh , while emphasizing the Muslim Ummah, said on this great and joyous occasion of the arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), People must unite and take strong practical steps to ensure the protection of his honor and dignity.

He said "We have to produce such scholars who could answer the negative content being published by the enemies of Islam," adding that academic centers regarding Sira-un-Nabi (SAW) should be established to carry this noble task. Scholars will have to play their constructive role regarding Sira-un-Nabi (SAW) at Spiritual Khanqahs and Madrasas.

He further said that to date Muslims have never compromised on the finality of the Prophethood, "The Muslim Ummah neither compromise on the finality of Prophethood nor allow the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to be compromised," he remarked.

