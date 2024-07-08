Dewar-e-Ehsaas inaugurated at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) An inauguration ceremony of Dewar-e-Ehsaas was held at the Government College

Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Monday.

Chief guest Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi inaugurated the wall.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Chairperson Department

of Physics Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood, In charge Community Care Society Mehwish Khalid and heads

of departments were also present.

Dewar-e-Ehsaas is a collaborative effort by the Department of Sociology, Community Care Society and Directorate of Student Affairs to help underprivileged members of the society.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi appreciated the initiative and encouraged

the faculty and students to contribute to this noble cause.