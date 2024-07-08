Dewar-e-Ehsaas Inaugurated At GCWUS
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) An inauguration ceremony of Dewar-e-Ehsaas was held at the Government College
Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Monday.
Chief guest Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi inaugurated the wall.
Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Chairperson Department
of Physics Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood, In charge Community Care Society Mehwish Khalid and heads
of departments were also present.
Dewar-e-Ehsaas is a collaborative effort by the Department of Sociology, Community Care Society and Directorate of Student Affairs to help underprivileged members of the society.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi appreciated the initiative and encouraged
the faculty and students to contribute to this noble cause.
