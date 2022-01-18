Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A Dewar-e-Ehsaas (Ehsaas Wall) has been established outside Sanatzar Social Welfare to provide free winter cloths to the poor and deserving people.

MPA Firdous Rae flanked by Director Social Welfare Farrukh Rizwan inaugurated the Wall while Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chattha, Manager Sanatzar Zahida Naz and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Rae said that the philanthropists have provided warm clothes for Ehsaas Wall and these would be provided to the poor people free of cost.

She appealed the well-to-do people to donate generously for Dewar-e-Ehsaas so that maximum number of poor could avail facility of free clothes.