UrduPoint.com

Dewar-e-Ehsaas Set Up To Provide Free Clothes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

A Dewar-e-Ehsaas (Ehsaas Wall) has been established outside Sanatzar Social Welfare to provide free winter cloths to the poor and deserving people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A Dewar-e-Ehsaas (Ehsaas Wall) has been established outside Sanatzar Social Welfare to provide free winter cloths to the poor and deserving people.

MPA Firdous Rae flanked by Director Social Welfare Farrukh Rizwan inaugurated the Wall while Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chattha, Manager Sanatzar Zahida Naz and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Rae said that the philanthropists have provided warm clothes for Ehsaas Wall and these would be provided to the poor people free of cost.

She appealed the well-to-do people to donate generously for Dewar-e-Ehsaas so that maximum number of poor could avail facility of free clothes.

Related Topics

Poor Nasir (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: ..

Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: survey

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan condoles over quake-caused losses in Afgh ..

Pakistan condoles over quake-caused losses in Afghanistan's Badghis province

58 seconds ago
 NATO Prepared to Resume Exchange on Drills, Nuclea ..

NATO Prepared to Resume Exchange on Drills, Nuclear Policies With Russia - Stolt ..

1 minute ago
 Sudanese barricade streets, close shops after 7 ki ..

Sudanese barricade streets, close shops after 7 killed

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University to hold book fair fr ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University to hold book fair from Jan 26

4 minutes ago
 4 died, 3 injured in two separate road accidents M ..

4 died, 3 injured in two separate road accidents Mansehra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.