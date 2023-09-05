Open Menu

Dewatering Teams Mobilized In Islamabad After Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration mobilized its teams after heavy rain and thunderstorms last night to clear waterlogged roads and drains in Islamabad.

Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates assessed the situation to ensure that all necessary measures were taken to mitigate the impact of the flooding, ICT spokesman said on Tuesday.

The dewatering process was carried out by CDA, MCI, and Emergency and Disaster Management teams. They were using pumps and water tankers to remove the water from the roads and drains, adding said the teams were also clearing fallen trees and debris from the roads, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the dewatering process was underway and that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the residents.

He urged the residents to stay away from flooded areas and to contact the authorities if they need assistance.

The residents are advised to exercise caution and to avoid driving through flooded areas, if you see a fallen tree or other debris on the road, please report it to the authorities

