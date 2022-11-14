UrduPoint.com

Deworming Campaign Among 'school Going Children' Starts In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Deworming campaign among 'school going children' starts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The campaign to protect children from intestine related diseases by administering them deworming tablets has been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a target of covering 7.8 million children.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Special Secretary P&D Abidullah Kakakhel inaugurated the campaign.

During the campaign deworming tablets would be given to children in 25,000 schools, both private and public, besides students from religious seminaries in 22 districts of the province would also be administered tablets.

School going children studying in class one to ten and out of school children in the age range of five to 14 years would be given deworming medicine till November 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Abidullah Kakakhel said quality medicine would be given to target children during the campaign.

Provision of medicine at school is a easy approach to target maximum number of children in protection of them from different diseases of intestine by riding them of from helminths parasites such as roundworm, flukes and tapeworm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Yousafzai in his speech said according to World Health Organization (WHO) around 1.5 billion people in the world or one among in every four persons are faced with intestine related diseases.

Out of these 1.5 billion infected people around 830 million children were in need of treatment, Imran Yousafzai added.

These diseases usually occurs due to poor hygienic conditions and school going children are the most affectees.

Focal Person for KP Deworming Programme Dr. Attaullah Khan said that according to a survey, around 170 children in Pakistan out of which around 7.8 million are in KP were found in need for treatment of intestinal diseases.

The deworming campaign in KP is being supervised by a multi sectoral steering committee headed by Health Department of the province, Dr. Attaullah added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

28 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

38 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.