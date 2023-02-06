Deworming campaign kicks off to control malnutrition, anaemia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Health Department, on Monday, initiated a week-long deworming campaign in 7 at-risk districts of Karachi to protect 4.7 million children from anaemia, malnutrition and other diseases taking place due to intestinal parasitic worms.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho inaugurated the deworming campaign that would be carried out till February 11 and children aged between 5 to 14 years and adolescent girls aged 15 to 18 would be administered deworming medicines at schools, seminaries as well as at homes.

The health minister urged parents to have their children dewormed in the week-long campaign to protect them from malnutrition, anaemia and other disease caused by intestinal worms.

"We are targeting over 4 million children aged between 5 to 14 and adolescent girls aged 15 to 18, as these girls may go on to become mothers later on and it is highly necessary that their nutrition and other health indicators are robust," she added.

The provincial departments of Health and Education were carrying out the campaign in collaboration with non-governmental organisations Interactive Research and Development (IRD) and Evidence Action.

The previous round of deworming campaigns took place in 2021 in which 2.6 million children were successfully dewormed.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon in his message said that Pakistan was included among 10 countries with the highest prevalence of intestinal worm infections as 17 million school-age children across the country were in need of regular deworming.

Worm infections pose a serious threat to children's health, education and productivity as it interfere with nutrient uptake, could lead to anaemia, malnourishment, and impaired mental and physical development, he urged parents to support the health workersz.