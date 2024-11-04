Deworming Campaign Launched To Improve Children's Health
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) In an effort to boost children’s health and educational performance, Mardan district launched a comprehensive anti-worm campaign targeting school-aged children from November 4 to November 8.
The initiative aims to treat more than 983,000 children in public, private, and religious institutions across the district.
At the official launch held at Government Girls High School No. 2, Saeedullah Jan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, administered the first deworming tablet to a student, symbolizing the start of this critical health drive. Alongside Saeedullah Jan, key program representatives including Regional Manager Yasir Khan, ADC of the LHW program Mehrin Bibi, Deputy District education Officer Fauzia, and school faculty participated in the event.
The campaign targets children aged 5 to 14, who will receive treatment at their schools under the supervision of trained teachers and health officials.
Emergency medical support will be on standby to address any immediate reactions or concerns.
Commenting on the initiative, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Saeedullah Jan stated, "Deworming is essential for children's health as it positively impacts their physical growth and educational outcomes. It strengthens their immune system and helps improve school performance."
This campaign aligns with the government’s broader objectives to tackle malnutrition and anemia, recognizing deworming as a fast, safe, and effective measure in promoting children’s health.
Saeedullah Jan urged parents and teachers to collaborate with health staff to ensure the campaign’s success.
