Deworming Of Children Starts In Malakand Div

Published November 14, 2022

The four-day deworming drive started in Malakand division on Monday wherein children from 5 to 14 years of age would be dewormed at public, and private schools and religious seminaries across division

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The four-day deworming drive started in Malakand division on Monday wherein children from 5 to 14 years of age would be dewormed at public, and private schools and religious seminaries across division.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Abdul Wali chaired a meeting of the district management committee and formally inaugurated the campaign. The meeting was attended by officials of education and health departments, DEO male and female, police, besides other line departments.

Deputy DHO Dr Nazar Mohammad briefed the participants about the deworming campaign and its importance, adding that it was imperative for the growth of children.

