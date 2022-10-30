UrduPoint.com

Deworming Tablets To Be Administered To Around 1.3 Mln Children From Nov 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Deworming tablets to be administered to around 1.3 mln children from Nov 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day drive to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years would commence in the Rawalpindi district on November 1.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaque told APP that during the campaign, deworming tablets would be given to around 1.3 million children free-of-cost. An effective micro plan had been devised to cover the maximum number of children, he added.

The CEO said children between 5 to 14 years would receive free Mebendazole 500mg tablets provided by the government of Punjab.

Dr Ishaque informed that drive would commence on November 1, and go on for 2 and 4 November.

He said the drive would help overcome malnutrition and abdominal infections among the children, adding that teenagers working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

The health officer urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.

/395

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi November Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.