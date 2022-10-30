Deworming tablets to be administered to around 1.3 mln children from Nov 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day drive to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years would commence in the Rawalpindi district on November 1.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaque told APP that during the campaign, deworming tablets would be given to around 1.3 million children free-of-cost. An effective micro plan had been devised to cover the maximum number of children, he added.

The CEO said children between 5 to 14 years would receive free Mebendazole 500mg tablets provided by the government of Punjab.

Dr Ishaque informed that drive would commence on November 1, and go on for 2 and 4 November.

He said the drive would help overcome malnutrition and abdominal infections among the children, adding that teenagers working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

The health officer urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.

