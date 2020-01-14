DFA Fines 3 Milk Sellers For Transporting Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:25 PM
D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The District food Authority (DFA) in crackdown against adulteration Tuesday fined Rs 1 million on three milk sellers as they transporting adulterated milk.
According to the DFA spokesman, during a surprise checking on various highways, the authority intercepted 10 containers of milk and checked its quality in mobile labs. Three of them were carrying adulterated milk.