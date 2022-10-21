DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

A delegation of United States' International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) headed by Chief Climate Officer, Jake Levine called on Minister for Power Division Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of United States' International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) headed by Chief Climate Officer, Jake Levine called on Minister for Power Division Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday.

The minister apprised the delegation about the solar projects of the present government, said a press release issued here.

The future policy outlook is based on the plans that all new electricity generation would be based on indigenous resources, he remarked.

He said the policy aimed to reduce the import of fuel and conservation of energy.

The delegation appreciated the solar policy and declared it a win-win for climate considerations and soaring energy prices.

The DFC will continue its engagement with Pakistan in renewable energy sector.

Naz El-Khatib, deputy chief of staff policy was also part of the delegation.

DFC has an investment portfolio of $ 450 million in Pakistan.

A considerable portion of the investment is being made in renewables energy.