DFC Hangu team visit various markets, fines several shopkeepers

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::District Food Controller Qazi Fida-ur-Rehman alongwith Inspector Rohullah Amin and food staff at Sabzi Fruits, Grocery and General Stores in Ibrahimzai area of Hangu here on Saturday.

The team on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hangu Mansoor Arshad, inspected the prices of food items, quality, expiry and cleanliness in the shops during the inspection.

Some of them were found to be overcharging, sale of substandard items, poor hygiene and shopkeepers without food green license.

Meanwhile, DFC Qazi Fida-ur-Rehman warned the shopkeepers to ensure the supply of quality food items to the peoples, otherwise, food laws would be violated and action will be taken against the perpetrators under the Food Act.