DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad Wednesday while taking notice of public complaints regarding dairy products imported from Punjab province stopped several containers comprising 6000 liters of milk and after a test allowed them to sell.

This initiative involves close coordination between the Livestock and food Departments.

The administration's approach involves halting containers transporting milk at the entry points of Abbottabad and over 6000 liters of milk-packed containers have been detained as part of this inspection.

Additional Assistant Commissioner of Revenue Arshad Mahmood managed the situation in collaboration with Deputy Food Controller (DFC) Abbottabad Shad Mohammad.

The Livestock Department's mobile laboratory was utilized to conduct an on-the-spot chemical analysis of the milk samples.

The results of the analysis indicated that no instances of adulteration were detected in the tested milk. residents are encouraged to consult the Halal Food Authority and the Mobile Lab of the Livestock Department at Missile Chowk Mandian for any inquiries regarding the quality of milk. Additionally, citizens can register complaints by contacting the District Control Room.