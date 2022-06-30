DFC inspects distribution of flour bags

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The monitoring of flour bags distribution among people under Govt. approved price to be continued here on Thursday.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner and supervision of District Food Controller Kohat Adil Badshah, Assistant Food Controller Headquarters inspected and checked distribution of the government subsidized flour in different sale points.

He also checked prices of essential food items and imposed fines on violators of food laws.