DFC Issues Notices To Shopkeepers

Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:31 PM

DFC issues notices to shopkeepers

The district administration was fully committed to take solid measures to provide food items to citizen and affordable prices

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration was fully committed to take solid measures to provide food items to citizen and affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, District Food Controller Fakhar Zaman along with police personnel paid visit to different bazaars of the city and checked prices and quality of items.

During inspection, the district food controller issued warnings to several shopkeepers for maintaining poor hygiene conditions and absence of price lists at their outlets.

He directed the shopkeepers to display prices lists at prominent places and sell items in accordance with prescribed rates.

He said the district government was committed to extending relief to consumers and added that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.

