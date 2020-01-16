UrduPoint.com
DFC Issues Orders For Monitoring Of 45 Flour Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:39 PM

DFC issues orders for monitoring of 45 flour mills

The Food Department has decided on monitoring of flour mills availing the wheat quota, said a handout issued here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Food Department has decided on monitoring of flour mills availing the wheat quota, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the District Food Controller (DFC) has issued orders for monitoring of 45 flour mills while 21 Assistant food controllers, inspectors and supervisors would ensure monitoring of flour mills.

The monitoring officials would ensure wheat grinding and its supply. Each flour mill is bound to provide three flour bags of 20-kg from 100 kilogramme wheat in the market and the each monitoring officer would personally check the flour supply at the sale points and shops.

The monitoring officer would also ensure display of panaflexes with Rs 805 per 20-kg flour rate and Rs 402 per 10-kg at sale points.

The monitoring officials would also submit daily report about flour supply to the DFC on daily basis.

