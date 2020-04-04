UrduPoint.com
DFC Mansehra Increases Fair Price Shops From 63 To 85

District Food Controller (DFC) Manshera Shad Muhammad Saturday increased the number of Wheat flour fair price shops from 63 to 85 on the demand of traders

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Manshera Shad Muhammad Saturday increased the number of Wheat flour fair price shops from 63 to 85 on the demand of traders.

At all fair price shops, 20kg wheat flour bag would be sold on 808 rupees.

The fixed price outlets were established in Manshera, Oghi, Darband, Shankiyari, and Baffa which were providing relief to masses.

Shad Muhammad also warned the hoarders and profiteers and said strict action would be taken against them.

