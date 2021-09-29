DFC sacked, two other officers suspended for embezzlement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The provincial government has sacked a District Food Controller (DFC) as well suspended two other food officers after proving embezzlement against them in official flour, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The Provincial Minister for Food, Atif Khan has expressed that corrupt elements will be dealt with iron hands in Food Department and said that anyone involved in corruption would be sacked from his service.

He directed the concerned authorities of the department for initiating stern legal proceedings against officers involved in malpractices and no leniency with anyone in this regard.

The provincial minister directed for formation of inspection teams to ensure quality flour, particularly subsidized flour in the markets. He also directed regular inspection of all flour mills in the province.

He was of the view that there should be no complaint regarding the provision of substandard flour and zero-tolerance for any negligence in this regard.