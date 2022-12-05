DFC Shehzad Jafari issues show-cause notices to 12 flour mills, suspends flour quota of two mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :District food Controller Shehzad Jafari issued show cause notices to 12 flour mills and also cancelled quota of another two mills for poor performance and irregularities, here on Monday.

Similarly, the flour mills were fined Rs 0.95 million.

According to official sources, the department's teams also visited sale point wherein flour from government's quota was being given.

The teams fined Rs 80,000 on owners of 15 sales points as they were found extracting more than recommended prices from the citizens.

Talking to media persons, DFC Shehzad Jafari stated that 10kgs bag of flour was being sold against Rs 648.

He hinted that strict action was being taken against the shopkeepers after complaints.

"The government is also getting FIRs registered on charges of profiteering. No body will be allowed to exploit masses," he concluded.