DFC suspends license of five flour dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The District Food Controller (DFC), Mardan has suspended the dealership and food grain license of five nominated government atta (flour) dealers with immediate effect over poor performance, non-maintaining of records and overpricing in the distribution of government-subsidized flour.

According to an official handout here on Wednesday, the shares of those atta dealers, who were involved in malpractices, were equally distributed among the rest of the dealers of flour mills concerned.