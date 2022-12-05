UrduPoint.com

DFC To Provide 20Kg Flour Bag Each On Daily Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DFC to provide 20Kg flour bag each on daily basis

HANGU, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) ::District food Controller (DFC), Noor Khan here on Monday said that all the staff has been directed to ensure supply of 1890 sacks of 20Kg flour each to dealers to facilitate general public.

Talking to journalists at his office, he said that a total of 40 flour dealers have been appointed to distribute flour at the government approved rates across the district. He said that all the dealers have also been directed to follow the directives of government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also urged people to contact his office in case of unavailability of flour in their respective areas or if they found hoarding of flour. He warned legal actions against hoarders and profiteers.

