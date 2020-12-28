UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFC Visits 'Atta Chakkis' To Ensure Sale Of Wheat Flour On Fixed Prices

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

DFC visits 'Atta Chakkis' to ensure sale of wheat flour on fixed prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The district food controller (DFC) Niaz Ahmed Arijo on Monday warned Atta Chakki owners to ensure sale of wheat flour at the prices fixed by the government failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

He said this during visit to different Atta Chakkis of the city to review implementation on wheat flour prices as fixed by Sindh food department.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DFC also directed Atta Chakki owners to ensure implementation on flour prices as fixed by government so that relief could be provided to the public.

Meanwhile, the district administration and Sindh Food department also set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Rural talukas to provide flour on discount.

The district food department in coordination with Flour Mills Association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Hali Road, Risala Road, Tando Haider, board office Chowk Latifabad, Nasim Nagar and Tando Jam to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available at the rate of Rs 418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Visit Road Sale Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Tando Jam Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

2 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

3 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

3 minutes ago

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor for next ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.