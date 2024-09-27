DFC Visits Check Posts To Ensure Food Quality
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) On the direction of Secretary Food, District Food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Rashid Saeed along with Food Inspectors, Muhammad Waqas and Junaid Sultan here on Friday made a detailed visit to the joint check post-Kohat tunnel toll plaza and Khushalgarh check post.
He inspected various vehicles and scrutinized registers and records for staff attendance. The purpose of the visit was to maintain food quality and ensure public health, said a handout issued here.
Through these measures, efforts have been made to make the implementation of government policies effective and ensure the quality of food for the people.
