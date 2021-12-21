DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat flour at fixed price

On the directives of Sindh food department, a special team led by District food controller Matiari Irfan Ali Jokhio on Tuesday visited different cities of the district to ensure supply of wheat to the flour mills at a fixed price

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh food department, a special team led by District food controller Matiari Irfan Ali Jokhio on Tuesday visited different cities of the district to ensure supply of wheat to the flour mills at a fixed price.

District food Controller Irfan Ali Jokhio on the occasion said that the Sindh Government was taking measures to provide relief to the people under which flour mills of the district were asked to sell wheat flour at Rs.55 per kg.

He said that over 39000 bags of each 10 kg were being provided to people on Government fixed rate while the food department in collaboration with district administration have also set up flour stalls in various places.

DFC further said that wheat was being provided to flour mills and atta chakies on controlled price and with the cooperation of Sindh Government, food department , district administration, flour mills, Atta chaki associations and notables of different areas, fair price stall have been set up in Hala, Matiari, Bhit Shah, Khyber, odero lal and New Saeedabad areas of the district while wheat flour was being supplied also through mobile vehicles.

Irfan said that wheat flour was also being sold to people in rural areas through mobile vans and at the main gates of flour mills at an official price which would be continued till March 2022.