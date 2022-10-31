UrduPoint.com

DFC Visits Flour Mills To Check Artificial Flour Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to ensure availability of quality subsidized wheat flour for citizens.

In this regard, District Food Controller Aman Khan on Monday visited a flour mill at Dara Pezu and checked the record of allotted wheat quota, weighing, production and stock register.

The DFC also checked the daily supply of flour to sale points and directed the millers to provide flour in the market according to quota.

During inspection official flour samples were sent for laboratory analysis.

He also issued instructions and added that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in creating an artificial flour crisis in the area.

It is worth mentioning here that the district food department takes pains to provide quality wheat flour for the citizens and in this regard the monthly flour samples taken from the flour mills in the district for the year 2022 have all been declared as per prescribed standard according to food laboratory results.

