Open Menu

DFC Visits Timergara Fruits, Vegetables Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DFC visits Timergara fruits, vegetables markets

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the order of the provincial government, District Food Controller Kashif Ehsan along with team of Food Department here on Sunday inspection of Timargarh market where they visited different vegetables and fruits markets and checked the price lists issued by the district administration and quality of the food items.

Talking to media men, DFC said that on the orders of the provincial government to ensure the sale of food items to the public at official rates during Ramadan and check the quality of the food items.

Deputy Commissioner District Dir Wasil Khan also briefed after the visits to different markets, District Food Controller Kashif Ehsan, who was accompanied by Food Inspector Shabbir Ahmed, said.

He said they checked Timergara Bazar, Hospital Road and shops of various vegetable and fruit sellers, butchers and chicken sellers located on Mian Banda and Zawal Baba.

Notices were issued under the Food Act against the shopkeepers for not displaying the official price list and for exceeding the official rate and instructions were issued to all the shopkeepers to provide maximum facilities to the people in the month of Ramadan. He said stern action would be taken against profiteering and hoarding.

Related Topics

Road Sale Price Dir Timergara Sunday Market Media All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

19 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

19 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

19 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

19 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

19 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan