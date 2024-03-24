DFC Visits Timergara Fruits, Vegetables Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the order of the provincial government, District Food Controller Kashif Ehsan along with team of Food Department here on Sunday inspection of Timargarh market where they visited different vegetables and fruits markets and checked the price lists issued by the district administration and quality of the food items.
Talking to media men, DFC said that on the orders of the provincial government to ensure the sale of food items to the public at official rates during Ramadan and check the quality of the food items.
Deputy Commissioner District Dir Wasil Khan also briefed after the visits to different markets, District Food Controller Kashif Ehsan, who was accompanied by Food Inspector Shabbir Ahmed, said.
He said they checked Timergara Bazar, Hospital Road and shops of various vegetable and fruit sellers, butchers and chicken sellers located on Mian Banda and Zawal Baba.
Notices were issued under the Food Act against the shopkeepers for not displaying the official price list and for exceeding the official rate and instructions were issued to all the shopkeepers to provide maximum facilities to the people in the month of Ramadan. He said stern action would be taken against profiteering and hoarding.
