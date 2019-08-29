UrduPoint.com
DFC Warns Strict Action Against Shopkeepers Involved In Price Hike

Thu 29th August 2019

District Food Controller (DFC) Bannu, Fakhar Zaman along with police here on Thursday conducted surprise visits in different bazaars of the district and issued notice to different shopkeepers and dealers for not displaying official price lists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Bannu, Fakhar Zaman along with police here on Thursday conducted surprise visits in different bazaars of the district and issued notice to different shopkeepers and dealers for not displaying official price lists.

Accompanied by Food Inspector Shah Muhammad, the DFC checked prices of daily use items including pulses, meat, other edible goods and issued strict warning to shopkeepers.

He warned them to install official price lists at prominent places in their shops and ensure quality and standards in this regard. The violators would be punished under relevant laws.

