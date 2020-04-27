DFID-funded Innovation Challenge Fund to support KP, Punjab govts

The Sub-National Governance Program (SNGP) launched its first round of the Innovation Challenge Fund (ICF) to support the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in improving Public Finance Management and expanding fiscal space

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sub-National Governance Program (SNGP) launched its first round of the Innovation Challenge Fund (ICF) to support the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in improving Public Finance Management and expanding fiscal space.

The Program has invited applications from both private and public sectors for innovative ideas for selected themes on Public Financial Management and Fiscal Space that will result in more revenues, better financial management in KP and Punjab provinces. The last date April 30, 2020 is now just a few days away. For submission of applications one can visit www.pk-sng.org/icf, says a released of SNGP) issued here on Monday says.

The selected themes for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include GIS mapping of properties and services for the purpose of determining true tax potential, establishing e-payment gateway, implementing Invoice management system for restaurants ( and other services), determining tax-potential and tax-mechanism of E-commerce and business transactions under digital economy, determining true tax-potential and appropriate taxation mechanism of Telecom Sector, and Innovative ideas for disaster risk financing, planning and disbursement.

Launched in 2019, the DFID-funded Sub-national Governance Program is a four-year program that supports the Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as local governments in selected districts, to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for better service delivery. The program aims to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assist the government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.