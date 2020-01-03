DFO among 9 officers booked over embezzling Rs. 136.579 million

Anti Corruption Establishment has registered case against 9 officers including a district forestry officer (DFO) Bhakhar over embezzling Rs. 136.579 million in Forestry department

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has registered case against 9 officers including a district forestry officer (DFO) Bhakhar over embezzling Rs. 136.579 million in Forestry department.

ACE sources said Friday that regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment Babar Rehman Warriach received complaint that in connection with plantation drive the District Forest Officer Bhakhar Amir Abbas in collision with 3 RFOs including Ghazanfar Hayat, Maqsood Mehdi, Omar Farooq, Block Officers including Manzoor Hussain, Khawar Shah, Muzammil Hussain, Ali Raza Shah, Sultan Shah and Accountant Ghulam Raza of Forestry department have embezzled funds Rs.

136.579 million in the purchase of machinery, diesel and Patrol and damaged the treasury by using unfair means.

On the preliminary investigation report of assistant director investigation Muhammad Khurtram Anwar ACE has registered case against against the said accused while the director of regional director Babar Rehman Warriach the has constituted special JIT headed by Tanveer Amjad for further investigation of the matter.