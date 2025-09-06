DFO distributes saplings among citizens in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gujrat Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi on Saturday distributed saplings among citizens at Main Bazaar Deuona Mandi in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

According to a spokesperson,he said that the plantation campaign aimed to raise awareness about environmental protection and encourage people to contribute to a greener and healthier environment.

He urged citizens to plant more trees for future generations.