DFO Distributes Saplings Among Citizens In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gujrat Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi on Saturday distributed saplings among citizens at Main Bazaar Deuona Mandi in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
According to a spokesperson,he said that the plantation campaign aimed to raise awareness about environmental protection and encourage people to contribute to a greener and healthier environment.
He urged citizens to plant more trees for future generations.
