Open Menu

DFO Inspects Condition Of Animals At Darmalik Game Reserve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

DFO inspects condition of animals at Darmalik Game Reserve

KOHAT September 24 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Sep, 2025) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife, Abdul Samad Wazir here Thursday visited Darmalik Game Reserve and inspected condition of animals present in the reserve.

The visit was aimed to check the health and care being provided to the animals.

DFO reviewed the condition of the animals expressed satisfaction over the health.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken for the health, welfare of animals and to ensure them favorable habitat.

He also inspected the Chakhto Game Reserve and reviewed the ongoing work of construction and maintenance of animal cages.

He directed to expedite construction work and use of quality material.

He said that resources and measures are being provided for the protection of

animals in these game reserves so that these natural habitats can be

operated sustainably.

APP/ar/mds/

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

15 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

25 minutes ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

32 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

32 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

1 hour ago
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

2 hours ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan