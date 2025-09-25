DFO Inspects Condition Of Animals At Darmalik Game Reserve
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHAT September 24 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Sep, 2025) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife, Abdul Samad Wazir here Thursday visited Darmalik Game Reserve and inspected condition of animals present in the reserve.
The visit was aimed to check the health and care being provided to the animals.
DFO reviewed the condition of the animals expressed satisfaction over the health.
He said that all necessary steps are being taken for the health, welfare of animals and to ensure them favorable habitat.
He also inspected the Chakhto Game Reserve and reviewed the ongoing work of construction and maintenance of animal cages.
He directed to expedite construction work and use of quality material.
He said that resources and measures are being provided for the protection of
animals in these game reserves so that these natural habitats can be
operated sustainably.
APP/ar/mds/
