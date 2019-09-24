UrduPoint.com
DFO Jan-e-Alam Khan Promoted To BPS 18

Tue 24th September 2019

DFO Jan-e-Alam Khan promoted to BPS 18

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Forests Monitoring and Planning Cell (FM&PC) Peshawar, Jan-e-Alam Khan has been promoted to BPS 18 with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Forests Monitoring and Planning Cell (FM&PC) Peshawar, Jan-e-Alam Khan has been promoted to BPS 18 with immediate effect.

The Provincial Selection board (PSB) with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Salim Khan in Chair has approved the promotion of 881 officers from Grade-17-19 of different departments including administration, information, higher education, health, excise and taxation, local government and forest department including DFO Working Plan of the Forest Department, Jan-e-Alam Khan with immediate effect.

A PCS Officer of Forest Cadre, Jan-e-Alam Khan had served in Kohistan, Manshera, Charsadda, Bagnotar Galayat Abbottabad, Bunir district as SDFO and Planning Officer at Planning Cell of the Environment Department.

Prior to joining of the forest department, he had served Range Officer Wildlife Togh Mangara national park Kohat in Wildlife Department and Watersheed Management Project in Manshera.

He is MSc and BSc Forestry from Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) Peshawar and MSc Environmental Science from University of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the officers and employees of the department has congratulated him upon his promotion and expressed the hope that he would utilize his energies and skills for development of forest resources and resolution of people's problems in more effective way.

