UrduPoint.com

DFO Plants Tree Sapling At State News Agency Office

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DFO plants tree sapling at state news agency office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As part of monsoon tree plantation drive, divisional forest officer (DFO), Sargodha, Mehr Muhammad Asif planted a sapling at the office of Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha station on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, the DFO said that they were committed to achieve the target of planting 950,000 tree saplings in the district during the fiscal year 2022-23.

He said the department had so far planted 500,000 saplings across the district during last one and a half months, showing 52 percent target achievement.

He appreciated the forest department workers who were participating with full zeal and vigor in the drive.

He said that tree plantation work in city parks and canals banks was in full swing which would be completed withing stipulated period.

District forest officer Sargodha, Nisarul Haq, APP station manager Athar Nadeemand station director Radio Pakistan Sargodha, Malik Ghulam Abbas were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

4 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

12 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

12 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

13 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.