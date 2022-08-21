DFO plants tree sapling at state news agency office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As part of monsoon tree plantation drive, divisional forest officer (DFO), Sargodha, Mehr Muhammad Asif planted a sapling at the office of Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha station on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, the DFO said that they were committed to achieve the target of planting 950,000 tree saplings in the district during the fiscal year 2022-23.

He said the department had so far planted 500,000 saplings across the district during last one and a half months, showing 52 percent target achievement.

He appreciated the forest department workers who were participating with full zeal and vigor in the drive.

He said that tree plantation work in city parks and canals banks was in full swing which would be completed withing stipulated period.

District forest officer Sargodha, Nisarul Haq, APP station manager Athar Nadeemand station director Radio Pakistan Sargodha, Malik Ghulam Abbas were alsopresent on the occasion.