UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFO Stresses To Utilize All Available Sources To Save Forest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

DFO stresses to utilize all available sources to save forest

Divisional forest Officer (DFO) District Astore Mr saleem khan said"Government is utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore"

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional forest Officer (DFO) District Astore Mr saleem khan said"Government is utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore".

While talking to media,he said"Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but also the duty of local people to save their forests".

He said that Government had banned illegal cutting of forests and inform all the people of District Astore not to cut the jungle,adding that he said fine amount according to the size of tree was also fixed in this regard.

He further said we would also handed those persons to police and they would be punished 02 months Jail.

"We are also looking after the new tress we planted this year",he said.

Related Topics

Police Jail Fine Media All Government

Recent Stories

New building of Dar ul Aman by June 2020

31 seconds ago

Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

34 seconds ago

Uzbekistan puts into operation chemical plant buil ..

36 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

38 seconds ago

Rs 44.4 mln funds for district schools in Ranjanpu ..

6 minutes ago

New year night: Anti-one wheeling squad to be acti ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.