DFO stresses to utilize all available sources to save forest

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional forest Officer (DFO) District Astore Mr saleem khan said"Government is utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore".

While talking to media,he said"Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but also the duty of local people to save their forests".

He said that Government had banned illegal cutting of forests and inform all the people of District Astore not to cut the jungle,adding that he said fine amount according to the size of tree was also fixed in this regard.

He further said we would also handed those persons to police and they would be punished 02 months Jail.

"We are also looking after the new tress we planted this year",he said.