DFO warns strict action against illegal forest cutting

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : District Forest Officer (DFO) Ijaz ur Rehman Wednesday warned strict legal action against illegal cutting of forest across the district.

Presiding over a joint meeting of forest department and elders of area, he said local watchmen would be hired for protection of forest areas and to keep eye of illegal cutting and smuggling of trees.

The DFO said forests were national belonging and the their protection was duty and responsibility of forest department as well as every citizen, The meeting was attended by Range Officers Shakeel Khan, Aqaed Khan, local elders Malak Muhammad Zaib, Haji Muhammad Rasool Khan, Akhonzada Kaleemullah and Malak Muhammad Zameen.