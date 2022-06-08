UrduPoint.com

DFOs Directed To Make All-out Efforts To Reduce Forest Fire Incidents

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 07:28 PM

DFOs directed to make all-out efforts to reduce forest fire incidents

Chief Conservator Forest (CCF) North Zone, Rawalpindi, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh has directed the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and other staff members to make all-out efforts to reduce fire incidents in forests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Conservator Forest (CCF) North Zone, Rawalpindi, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh has directed the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and other staff members to make all-out efforts to reduce fire incidents in forests.

Chairing a meeting held here, the Chief Conservator Forest instructed the authorities and staff members to adopt stringent measures to prevent wildfires.

He also cancelled leaves of the officials of the forest department on the occasion.

Saqib Mehmood told APP that all possible steps would be taken to avert forest fires and negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Special teams had been deployed, Sheikh said, to ensure security of Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Panjar, Lehtarar and other fire prone areas.

He added that the authorities concerned had also been ordered to establish field camps in fire prone areas with all available resources.

Furthermore, the DFOs were instructed to jointly work with tehsil admin and local communities to control fire incidents in forests.

