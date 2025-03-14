Open Menu

DFOs, SDFO Among Eight Forest Officers Held For Illegal Logging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday conducted a major operation, arresting senior officials involved in illegal logging activities in the forests of Mansehra.

According to an official spokesperson, several officers from the Forest Department were found complicit in the illegal cutting of trees in the region.

An FIR has been registered against those involved in the unlawful activities.

The Anti-Corruption team arrested eight individuals, including Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Siran Javed Mumtaz, former DFO Siran Mudasir Hassan, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Judbah Mamoon Khan, Range Officer Muhammad Alam, Forest Guards Waqar Bakht, Rehmat Ali, and Zeeshan, as well as former Forester Niaz Shah.

The arrests come as part of a wider initiative to curb illegal deforestation in the region and hold those responsible accountable for environmental damage.

The Anti-Corruption Department has vowed to continue its operations to protect the province's natural resources and ensure strict action against those violating the law.

