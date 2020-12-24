DFP condemns crackdown on Hurriyat leaders in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly condemned the recent crackdown by India police on Hurriyat leaders and political activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that it was a clear violation of basic human rights.

DFP Acting Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar denounced the illegal arrest of Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Mushtaq-ul-Islam, termed it an attempt by the Indian authorities to suppress the voices of people struggling against the continued Indian occupation, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

He said the Indian authorities had already filled jails by arresting hundreds of innocent Hurriyat activists and prominent pro-freedom leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmed Khan.

Terming the crackdown as an atrocious assault on the fundamental freedom of right to speech and expression, he said these arrests won't deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their noble cause for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar appealed the world community particularly the UN to take cognizance of the situation in IIOJK and force the Indian government to stop human rights violations in the territory.