DFP Condemns Killing Of Four Innocent Kashmiri Youth By Indian Troops

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DFP condemns killing of four innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly condemned the killing of four Kashmiris by Indian troops in Jammu district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in the garb of a cordon and search operation after arresting them when they were travelling in a vehicle in Sidhra area of the district, said a press release.

DFP Spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar, while terming the martyrdom of four Kashmiri youth 'the worst kind of Indian state-sponsored terrorism', said that the incident was yet another addition to the unending chronicles of fake encounters that had become a new normal in the territory.

He said the fascist Modi regime, which derives pleasure by inflicting pain and penalizing Kashmiris, had intensified its state-orchestrated terrorism in the restive region where innocent people, especially the youth, were being killed by the occupant forces, operating under the shield of a host of draconian laws that provide them impunity.

The spokesman urged the world community, particularly the human rights bodies, to play their due role to help stop the continued bloodshed of Kashmiris in the occupied territory and hold India accountable for the war crimes being committed by its forces against the Kashmiris.

