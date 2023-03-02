DFP expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Shabbir Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of its chief, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails in the territory and India.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the basic motive behind the illegal detention of Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders was to keep them away from the people of IIOJK.

It said political victimization and other brutal tactics employed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government cannot suppress the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their ongoing freedom struggle.

The statement said the Modi regime has turned IIOJK into a virtual jail where innocent people, particularly youth, are being pushed to the wall under a well-hatched conspiracy.

It appealed to the world human rights organizations to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self-determination.