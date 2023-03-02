UrduPoint.com

DFP Expresses Concern Over Continued Illegal Detention Of Shabbir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

DFP expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Shabbir Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of its chief, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails in the territory and India.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the basic motive behind the illegal detention of Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders was to keep them away from the people of IIOJK.

It said political victimization and other brutal tactics employed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government cannot suppress the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their ongoing freedom struggle.

The statement said the Modi regime has turned IIOJK into a virtual jail where innocent people, particularly youth, are being pushed to the wall under a well-hatched conspiracy.

It appealed to the world human rights organizations to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Srinagar All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

7 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

40 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

41 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.