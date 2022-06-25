UrduPoint.com

DFP Expresses Concern Over Youths' Killing By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 09:10 AM

DFP expresses concern over youths' killing by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by illegally detained Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has expressed its serious concern over the continued bloodshed and killing of youth by Indian troops during fake encounters in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP in a statement said that innocent and educated youth were being ruthlessly killed in fake and staged encounters by Indian troops. It said India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' genuine freedom movement through the use of brute force.

Terming systematic killing of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops as a part of the BJP government's policy to alter demography of the territory, the DFP said, "On one hand Indian government is using its state institutions, including the parliament and judiciary, to suppress Kashmiris, while on the other, it has unleashed havoc in the territory by killing innocent Kashmiris day in and day out.

"Voicing concern over the declining health of illegally detained Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders and activists, the party said that it was unfortunate that India was using lawless laws to silence the legitimate political voices of Kashmir.

The DFP urged the international community to take cognizance of the matter and play a role in early release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners.

