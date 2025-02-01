DFP seeks world intervention to stop bloodshed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior APHC leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, has called the international community to play a crucial role in stopping the ongoing bloodshed and human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued in Srinagar, DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal, while referring to the martyrdom of two Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the Poonch area, stated that it was deeply unfortunate that innocent civilians were being ruthlessly slaughtered by occupation forces day in and day out without any accountability.

Seeking the intervention of the global community to halt the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris, the spokesperson emphasized that it was high time for the UN and other relevant institutions to take cognizance of the dire situation in the disputed territory and hold India accountable for the crimes being committed by its forces in IIOJK.

The DFP spokesman also expressed grave concern over the continued imprisonment of party chairman Shabir Ahmed Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners, who are languishing in various Indian jails. Terming their imprisonment illegal and unjustified, he stated that the Indian government was using detention as a tool to suppress political dissent in the territory.

Voicing his party’s concern over the declining health Shabir Ahmed Shah, the spokesman urged global human rights bodies to take up the issue with the Indian government to ensure the safety and early release of all Kashmiri prisoners who have been imprisoned under fabricated charges.