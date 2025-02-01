Open Menu

DFP Seeks World Intervention To Stop Bloodshed In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM

DFP seeks world intervention to stop bloodshed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior APHC leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, has called the international community to play a crucial role in stopping the ongoing bloodshed and human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued in Srinagar, DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal, while referring to the martyrdom of two Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the Poonch area, stated that it was deeply unfortunate that innocent civilians were being ruthlessly slaughtered by occupation forces day in and day out without any accountability.

Seeking the intervention of the global community to halt the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris, the spokesperson emphasized that it was high time for the UN and other relevant institutions to take cognizance of the dire situation in the disputed territory and hold India accountable for the crimes being committed by its forces in IIOJK.

The DFP spokesman also expressed grave concern over the continued imprisonment of party chairman Shabir Ahmed Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners, who are languishing in various Indian jails. Terming their imprisonment illegal and unjustified, he stated that the Indian government was using detention as a tool to suppress political dissent in the territory.

Voicing his party’s concern over the declining health Shabir Ahmed Shah, the spokesman urged global human rights bodies to take up the issue with the Indian government to ensure the safety and early release of all Kashmiri prisoners who have been imprisoned under fabricated charges.

Recent Stories

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with c ..

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

10 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

10 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

11 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

11 hours ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

11 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

12 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan