DFP Slams Indian Police Crackdown On Islamic Literature Across IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has denounced the ongoing crackdown by Indian police on Islamic literature and religious texts across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming it a “direct assault on religious freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar Sunday, DFP spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal said that the move was a reflection of Hindutva mindset hell-bent on erasing the Muslim identity, history and

culture.

He, however, made it clear that such a shameful move would fail to guard Kashmiris thoughts, detach and disconnect them from their roots.

