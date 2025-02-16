DFP Slams Indian Police Crackdown On Islamic Literature Across IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has denounced the ongoing crackdown by Indian police on Islamic literature and religious texts across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming it a “direct assault on religious freedom.
”
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar Sunday, DFP spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal said that the move was a reflection of Hindutva mindset hell-bent on erasing the Muslim identity, history and
culture.
He, however, made it clear that such a shameful move would fail to guard Kashmiris thoughts, detach and disconnect them from their roots.
Recent Stories
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's education system to be aligned with global standards: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
DFP slams Indian police crackdown on Islamic literature across IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Mental health affects women more than men, Polyclinic experts reveal16 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs16 minutes ago
-
Junk food threatens kid's wellbeing: health experts16 minutes ago
-
A legacy on wheels: Pakistan's iconic truck art tradition continues16 minutes ago
-
Girl student killed as pistol goes off accidently36 minutes ago
-
Three brothers among four killed in road accident46 minutes ago
-
Use of excessive social media filters can spark depression, anxiety in teens: Experts1 hour ago
-
Three brothers among dead in Laya accident2 hours ago
-
Five killed, eight injured on road12 hours ago
-
4.8 earthquake magnitude jolted in twin cities on Saturday night at 10:48 pm13 hours ago