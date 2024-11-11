Open Menu

DFP Urges Global Action On Kashmiri Detainees And Abuses In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DFP urges global action on Kashmiri detainees and abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has raised serious concerns over the prolonged and illegal detention of its leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders, calling for global intervention to secure the release of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, on Monday, DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal highlighted the dire conditions faced by hundreds of Kashmiris imprisoned far from home in facilities with unfavorable climates and a lack of essential amenities.

“Basic needs such as clean drinking water, hygienic food, and adequate medical care are denied, leaving prisoners vulnerable to severe health issues,” Iqbal noted. Many detainees suffer from serious health problems, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress, worsened by the lack of sunlight, proper nutrition, and medical treatment.

The DFP called upon international human rights organizations to investigate the conditions faced by Kashmiri detainees, particularly at Tihar jail, where detainees are held thousands of kilometers away from their families. “The human rights bodies must take effective action and conduct on-site inspections,” the spokesperson urged.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, the DFP stressed the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing that the unresolved issue is at the heart of widespread rights abuses and suffering in the region.

Related Topics

India Resolution Water Jail Jammu Srinagar Media From Depression

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

58 minutes ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

3 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan