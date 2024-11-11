DFP Urges Global Action On Kashmiri Detainees And Abuses In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has raised serious concerns over the prolonged and illegal detention of its leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders, calling for global intervention to secure the release of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, on Monday, DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal highlighted the dire conditions faced by hundreds of Kashmiris imprisoned far from home in facilities with unfavorable climates and a lack of essential amenities.
“Basic needs such as clean drinking water, hygienic food, and adequate medical care are denied, leaving prisoners vulnerable to severe health issues,” Iqbal noted. Many detainees suffer from serious health problems, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress, worsened by the lack of sunlight, proper nutrition, and medical treatment.
The DFP called upon international human rights organizations to investigate the conditions faced by Kashmiri detainees, particularly at Tihar jail, where detainees are held thousands of kilometers away from their families. “The human rights bodies must take effective action and conduct on-site inspections,” the spokesperson urged.
Expressing deep concern over the ongoing oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, the DFP stressed the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing that the unresolved issue is at the heart of widespread rights abuses and suffering in the region.
